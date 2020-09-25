EDMONTON -- A man was taken to hospital with a laceration after he crashed the truck he was driving into a parked trailer and the corner of a garage Friday morning.

The man was driving northbound on 85 Street near 71 Avenue, with three children onboard, when he appeared to lose control of the truck during a medical episode, police said.

The children were not hurt in the collision.

District Fire Chief Gerald O’Connor told CTV News Edmonton the homeowners have called in a restoration company.

“They’re going to remove the truck from the garage and shore up the garage at that time,” said O’Connor. “It doesn’t look like the structure is gonna be affected too badly, but we’ll let the professionals decide that.”

O’Connor said he believes the driver is in his 50s.

No one else was hurt in the incident.