EDMONTON -- A man is in stable condition after a reported shooting in northeast Edmonton.

Police were called around 3 p.m. to a home near 138 Avenue and 24 Street, where they found an injured man.

He was still in hospital Sunday evening with what police described as serious injuries.

Edmonton Police Service does not believe shooting was random. Officers continue to investigate.

No information was made available about a suspect.

Officers were still on scene as of 9 p.m.