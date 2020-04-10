EDMONTON -- One man is in hospital after a shooting in Red Deer Thursday evening.

Red Deer RCMP were called to a parking lot near the Holy Family School at approximately 5:50 p.m. to reports of shots being fired.

An investigation revealed that two males met at the parking lot.

Police say a 20-year-old man from Red Deer discharged a firearm, striking a 21-year-old man also from Red Deer, before fleeing the scene in an SUV.

The victim was taken to hospital and treated for injuries that have been determined to be non-life-threatening. The victim remains in hospital at this time.

A short time later Red Deer RCMP along with help from the police dog service and general investigation section surrounded the suspect’s home in the Anders area.

The RCMP Emergency Response Team attended to assist with containment and negotiations, with the suspect surrendering at approximately 1 a.m. Friday.

Mounties are expected to remain at the scene until late this afternoon.