

Diego Romero, CTV Edmonton





A 40-year-old man is dead after a two-vehicle crash on a highway northeast of Edmonton Monday afternoon.

RCMP responded to Highway 55—approximately five kilometres west of Highway 881—after an eastbound car collided head-on with a westbound semi at approximately 3:30 p.m.

The driver of the car, of Lloydminster, was pronounced dead on scene, RCMP said. The driver of the semi was not injured.

Charges will not be laid, RCMP said.

Crews remained on scene until 7 p.m.