A man died in a two-vehicle crash south of Grande Prairie Wednesday afternoon.

Mounties responded to a report of a head-on collision between a northbound semi and a southbound SUV at the intersection of Highway 40 and Township Road 700 at approximately 12:50 p.m.

The driver of the SUV, a 23-year-old man, has died.

The driver of the truck, a 39-year-old man, was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Traffic is reduced to one lane, RCMP said.