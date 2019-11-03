RCMP say a man threatened to "shoot up" a school northeast of Edmonton Sunday afternoon.

At 3:26 p.m., St. Paul RCMP responded to an uttering threats complaint against Ashmont School in St. Paul, as well as Saddle Lake First Nation and Whitefish Lake First Nation.

A 70-year-old man from Ashmont was arrested and charged with three counts of uttering threats, RCMP said.

St. Paul is located approximately 200 kilometres northeast of Edmonton.