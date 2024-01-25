Man, now 33, charged in 2007 homicide of Edmonton senior

Charges have been laid in a homicide that happened in Edmonton 16 years ago, the Edmonton Police Service says.

William Kapach, 65, was assaulted shortly before 5 a.m. on Nov. 17, 2007, in the area of 102A Avenue and 96 Street.

He was taken to hospital, where he died of his injuries on Nov. 22.

Edmonton's medical examiner determined he died of blunt cranial trauma, but police were unable to find the man who assaulted him.

In 2021, the EPS Historical Homicide Unit took over the investigation, and through a combination of forensic science and additional witnesses, identified a possible assailant.

Last Thursday, a 33-year-old Edmonton man was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in Kapach's death.

Because the man was 16 years old at the time of Kapach's killing, he can't be identified because of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

"Mr. Kapach was known by the downtown community as a man who generally kept to himself and enjoyed his early morning walks," Det. Bryan Kincheloe said in a Thursday news release.

"This was truly a tragic occurrence where a 65-year-old Edmontonian lost his life as he strolled through downtown Edmonton looking for the newspaper of the day."

"While we are saddened to discover that his death was a random and devastating event, we are hopeful this news will bring [his family] some comfort."