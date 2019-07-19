Man pleads guilty to fatal stabbing at bus shelter
Published Friday, July 19, 2019 4:23PM MDT
Last Updated Friday, July 19, 2019 6:50PM MDT
An Edmonton man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a random stabbing at a bus shelter in 2018.
Jonathan Soosay, 22, admitted to court he robbed and killed 28-year-old Nathan Helfrich on Jan. 24.
In an agreed statement of facts, court heard Helfrich and his identical twin were at a bus stop in the area of 82 Street and 118 Avenue on their way to celebrate their birthdays when Soosay approached them and asked for a cigarette, but they only had e-cigarettes.
Soosay then threatened them, tried to steal their glasses and stabbed Nathan twice in the chest.
He died two days after his birthday.
About a dozen of the victim's family members were in court Friday, including his twin.
Soosay is scheduled to return to court next month.