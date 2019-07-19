An Edmonton man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in a random stabbing at a bus shelter in 2018.

Jonathan Soosay, 22, admitted to court he robbed and killed 28-year-old Nathan Helfrich on Jan. 24.

In an agreed statement of facts, court heard Helfrich and his identical twin were at a bus stop in the area of 82 Street and 118 Avenue on their way to celebrate their birthdays when Soosay approached them and asked for a cigarette, but they only had e-cigarettes.

Soosay then threatened them, tried to steal their glasses and stabbed Nathan twice in the chest.

He died two days after his birthday.

About a dozen of the victim's family members were in court Friday, including his twin.

Soosay is scheduled to return to court next month.