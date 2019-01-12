

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





The death of a 52-year-old man in Edmonton’s northeast has been deemed a homicide.

Enzo Campoli, 52, was found dead near 77 Street and 166 Avenue on Jan. 10.

A Friday autopsy shows he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Edmonton Police Service said homicide detectives continue to investigate. Those with information about the event are asked to contact either EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.