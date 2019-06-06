The man found dead near Slave Lake, Alta., on May 31 was murdered, RCMP said.

Police found the body of Darren Dawson, 30, when crews were called to a fire west of Slave Lake at approximately 1:30 a.m.

An autopsy in Edmonton determined Dawson’s death was a homicide.

The RCMP Major Crimes Unit is investigating.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call Slave Lake RCMP at 780-849-3045 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Slave Lake is located approximately 250 kilometres northwest of Edmonton.