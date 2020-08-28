EDMONTON -- The man who was shot in downtown Edmonton Wednesday morning died later that day.

Officers responded to a report of a shooting at a multi-unit home in the area of 109 Avenue and 97 Street at approximately 9:35 a.m.

Upon arrival, police found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries and was expected to survive, but his condition deteriorated and he died Wednesday night.

The victim has been identified as 32-year-old Deng Malith Deng.

Deng's autopsy revealed he died of a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide.

The EPS Homicide Section is investigating, and anyone with information about fatal shooting is asked to contact them at 780-423-8477.