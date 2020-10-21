Advertisement
Man shot in Cold Lake flown to Edmonton hospital with serious injuries
Published Wednesday, October 21, 2020 1:49PM MDT
File photo.
EDMONTON -- A man is fighting for his life after he was shot in a Cold Lake home on Tuesday.
Police found the man in the Cherry Grove community after 911 was called around 12:50 p.m.
The victim was transferred to an Edmonton hospital via STARS with what police called serious and life-threatening injuries.
RCMP are investigating, and ask anyone with information to contact them at 780-594-3302 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.