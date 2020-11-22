EDMONTON -- A 31-year-old man who was stabbed Saturday evening is expected to survive, Edmonton police say.

Around 9:30 p.m., two women and a man reportedly entered a home near 116 Street and 127 Avenue and stabbed a man inside.

The attackers left in a white vehicle, according to police.

The victim was taken to hospital but has been uncooperative with investigators, Edmonton Police Service told CTV News Edmonton, as have been the witnesses who were inside the home.

Their investigation continues.