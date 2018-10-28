Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Man stabbed in west Edmonton
Police held a scene in west Edmonton after a man was found outside with a knife wound.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Sunday, October 28, 2018 9:53AM MDT
Last Updated Sunday, October 28, 2018 10:28AM MDT
After being found in west Edmonton with a knife wound, a man is in the hospital and being treated for non-life threatening injuries.
EPS said officers were called to 101 Avenue and 158 Street at 9:43 p.m., where they found the man outside.
He was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. The victim’s current condition is unknown.
Police held the scene for several hours in case the suspect was inside. No one is in custody.