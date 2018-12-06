A man is dead after he was struck by a semi-tractor trailer on a highway east of Edmonton Wednesday night.

RCMP responded to the area of Highway 16 and Highway 41 after a tractor trailer heading west hit a 27-year-old pedestrian at approximately 10 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead on scene, RCMP said.

Police are investigating the collision but said no charges are anticipated at this time.

Witnesses are asked to call Vermilion RCMP at 780-853-5781 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.