Man stumbles upon duck-billed dinosaur bone on Alta. river shoreline
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 11:18AM MDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 3, 2019 11:27AM MDT
An Alberta man is celebrating his chance discovery of a dinosaur bone.
Myles Curry was walking along the bank of the North Saskatchewan River after a day of fishing when something caught his eye.
"This colour and curve of this, what I thought at the time was a rock or a piece of petrified wood," Curry told CTV Morning Live Edmonton's Stacey Broztel Tuesday.
"I said great, something to add to my collection, threw it in my pack and took it home."
At the suggestion of his neighbour, who suspected it could be something more, Curry contacted the experts at the Royal Tyrrell Museum.
They confirmed that his find was a fossil; it was a bone from a hadrosaur, a duck-billed dinosaur.
Curry took the Royal Tyrrell team to the site so they could investigate the area further.
Fossils have been found in the area before, but not as easily as in the southern Alberta portions of the Horseshoe Canyon Formation.
"I got the sense that it's kind of rare because it'll be exposed for a little bit, it might get brought into the river and, you know, lost to time that way," Curry explained.
Curry is keeping the location of his find to himself.
"The fishing alone is good enough to keep it secret," Curry said.