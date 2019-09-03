An Alberta man is celebrating his chance discovery of a dinosaur bone.

Myles Curry was walking along the bank of the North Saskatchewan River after a day of fishing when something caught his eye.

"This colour and curve of this, what I thought at the time was a rock or a piece of petrified wood," Curry told CTV Morning Live Edmonton's Stacey Broztel Tuesday.

"I said great, something to add to my collection, threw it in my pack and took it home."

At the suggestion of his neighbour, who suspected it could be something more, Curry contacted the experts at the Royal Tyrrell Museum.

They confirmed that his find was a fossil; it was a bone from a hadrosaur, a duck-billed dinosaur.

A couple of weeks back I found what I initially thought was petrified wood while hiking to a fishing spot on the North Saskatchewan River (NSR). Turns out it was a dinosaur bone. Here is a thread about my experience and what I learnt. #fossil #dinosaur #alberta pic.twitter.com/XSkSVUc74t — Myles - Protect Whats Left���� (@mylcur) August 31, 2019

Curry took the Royal Tyrrell team to the site so they could investigate the area further.

Once at the site we began finding smaller bones in the area. One of the first we found was an ankle/foot bone from an Albertosaurus. pic.twitter.com/XHcACAKPrR — Myles - Protect Whats Left���� (@mylcur) August 31, 2019

Fossils have been found in the area before, but not as easily as in the southern Alberta portions of the Horseshoe Canyon Formation.

"I got the sense that it's kind of rare because it'll be exposed for a little bit, it might get brought into the river and, you know, lost to time that way," Curry explained.

Curry is keeping the location of his find to himself.

"The fishing alone is good enough to keep it secret," Curry said.