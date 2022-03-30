Man tased, then shot dead by 4 Edmonton police officers had 3 'firearms': ASIRT

A 55-year-old man was tased twice by Edmonton police before four officers shot and killed him last week, investigators revealed Wednesday.

The man had two "potential improvised firearms" and one "modified imitation firearm," according to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

Officers first became aware of the man at 6:30 a.m. on March 25, while he was sitting at a picnic table on 103A in front of Edmonton Police Service (EPS) Headquarters.

"He was holding what appeared to be a handgun," the ASIRT update said.

Police started following the man at 6:40 a.m. as he walked backwards while facing police, northbound on 96 Street.

"The man was carrying what appeared to be a firearm with an extended barrel," ASIRT claimed.

The man then walked east on a pathway near the Bissell Centre and a downtown LRT tunnel near 95 Street and 105 Avenue.

"Officers spoke to the man and attempted to de-escalate the situation. A conducted energy weapon was deployed twice against the man. The man continued to back away from officers while holding the object," ASIRT said.

"At approximately 6:47 a.m., a confrontation occurred on the northeast corner of the intersection of 95 Street and the surface LRT tracks, during which four officers discharged their firearms, striking the man."

Paramedics were called to the scene and the man was declared dead in hospital at 7:45 a.m., ASIRT said.

Images were shared of two of the "firearms" that ASIRT said the man had with him, but a photo of the third was not provided.

The officer's use of force is still under investigation.

The man is the fourth person to die in three separate EPS shootings since the start of the year.

ASIRT asked anyone with information to contact them at 780-644-1483.