EDMONTON -- A man bought a new pellet gun north of downtown Edmonton Friday morning, tested it behind a bank, and had police called on him.

Police responded to a report of a man with a gun in an alley in the area of 113 Street and Kingsway Avenue just after 11 a.m.

It turns out, a man bought a pellet gun at the nearby Canadian Tire and tested it out behind the Servus Credit Union, the bank's constable told CTV News Edmonton.

Bank staff heard the shot and called police.

Officers found the man a short time later and determined he was testing his new pellet gun in the alley.

No one was injured, police said, and the incident remains under investigation.

CTV News asked Edmonton police if the man was arrested and if the pellet gun was seized, and is waiting to hear back.