EDMONTON -- Edmonton police arrested a man after he allegedly exposed himself to women on two separate occasions.

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) issued a warrant for the arrest of Stanley Jago, 30, for two counts of indecent exposure on Saturday.

Jago exposed himself to female passengers on an LRT train around 6 p.m. on March 5, according to police. EPS said he also exposed himself to a female passenger and started masturbating in front of her at the Corona LRT station around 11 p.m. on March 14.

According to a news release sent on Sunday, Edmonton Transit Security took Jago into custody Saturday evening in southwest Edmonton. He was subsequently turned over to police.

Police believe there may have been more than two incidents.

Police said during the March 5 incident, he was wearing baggy green pants and a hoodie with a sweater on top. On March 14 police said he was wearing baggy pants and a black jacket with a hood.

Jago is described as 5’4” tall, around 120 pounds, and has a rose tattoo on his left hand.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPS at 780-423-4567 or Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 or online.