The man serving eight years in prison for the impaired-driving deaths of three young men in Beaumont, Alberta was granted day parole for a period of six months, according to family members of one of the victims.

Jonathan Pratt appeared before a parole board in Manitoba Thursday morning.

Sheri Arsenault, whose son Bradley was killed in the crash,says Pratt was granted day parole, however a request for full parole after the 6 months was denied. The Parole Board of Canada would not confirm the information.

Pratt was convicted in 2014 on three counts of manslaughter and three counts of impaired driving causing death for the November 26, 2011 crash. He was found to be driving 199km/h with a blood-alcohol level of two and a half times the legal limit. His pickup truck slammed into a car killing Bradley Arsenault, 18, Kole Novak, 18 and Thaddeus Lake, 22.

Arsenault traveled to Stony Mountain Institution for the hearing. She said “it’s so hard to describe. It’s been almost 7 years since Mr. Pratt killed my son and his two friends. So it’s just, I don’t know, I’m heartbroken but I’m not surprised.”

During the court proceedings Pratt denied being behind the wheel of the truck despite evidence thathe was. What was most upsetting to the families of the victims was the lack of remorse shown. Something Arsenault doesn’t believe has changed. “His final words were he’s sorry he’s in this position. That was his final words. So you know that is probably the most remorse we’ll ever get out of him, and I think it’s self-pity it’s not remorse for what he’s done to the three victims never mind the three victim’s families,” she said.

Arsenault provided a victim impact statement to the board asking that if parole is granted, Pratt not be allowed to return to Edmonton. A condition she says was approved. “I just, you know I just still really miss my son so much and there’s never an end for us,” she said.

Through the group Families for Justice, Arsenault has been helping other families who are experiencing the same grief and will continue to rally the federal government for stiffer impaired driving penalties. “That’s the driving force to keep working at that until I see change.”