Filling:

1/2 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/2 tsp salt

1 1/2 cups unsweetened coconut milk

1 1/4 cups whole milk

4 large egg yolks

3/4 tsp pure vanilla extract

1 cup shredded sweetened coconut, toasted

Topping:

1/2 cup unsweetened dried coconut, toasted

1 1/2 cups whipping cream (from a carton)

1/2 tsp pure vanilla extract

2 tbsp icing sugar

Directions:

Set oven to 375 degrees

1. Crust: Prepare crust or pull it out of a box. Fill crust with dry beans or pie weights and bake until edges are golden, about 20 minutes. Remove beans/ weights and bake until bottom is golden and dry, about 10 mins.

2. Filling: Combine granulated sugar, cornstarch, and salt in a medium saucepan. Whisk in coconut milk and whole milk. Cook over medium to high heat, stirring constantly, until bubbling and thick, about 7 minutes. Whisk egg yolks in a medium bowl. Add milk mixture to yolks slowly, whisking until completely incorporated (if you add too fast, the mixture will get clumpy). Return to sauce pan/ bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly, 1 to 2 minutes.

3. Strain custard through a sieve and into a bowl to remove any chunks. Stir in toasted coconut and vanilla. Pour into crust and smooth. Wrap tightly with plastic and refrigerate until filling is set, about 4 hours.

4. Topping: Beat cream, vanilla, and icing sugar with a mixer until soft peaks form. Top pie with cream and sprinkled with unsweetened toasted coconut.

Tip: toast coconut: heat oven to 350 degrees. Spread coconut (be sure to do two batches, one for sweetened coconut and one for unsweetened!) onto a pan lined with parchment paper and bake until golden brown, 10 to 12 minutes.