EDMONTON -- Nov. 1 marks the day men across the country start growing moustaches in support of Movember.

"I am barred from having a moustache by my wife," said Murray Sielski.

But that has changed this year because of the pandemic. Mask mandates will make it tough for many men to show off their 'staches, but one St. Albert couple has set out to change that.

"No one’s going to be able to see your moustache this November, that we would make a mask with a moustache theme on it and have a variety of masks so people could still support Movember at the same time while they’re wearing a mask," Murray said.

Murray and his wife, who retired last year decided to start making masks that would benefit local charities.

"We take part of the money we charge for the product and then give that to non-profit organizations," said Murray.

This month, the proceeds will go to Movember.

"Just to use the same light-hearted style that the Movember campaign does and bring that to a mask that people can wear every day," he said.

Movember raises money and awareness for men's health issues like testicular and prostate cancers as well as mental health.

"It’s just as important, if not more important this year just with some of the mental health issues that isolation can have," said Martin Peek, a Movember Volunteer and 15 year participant.

"It’s really meant to be a light-hearted way to have kind of serious conversations and raise funds," he added.

Peek doesn’t believe the pandemic will impact this year’s campaign.

"Nothing really has changed, you can still grow a moustache. You can move, commit to moving you know walking or running 60 kilometres. You can host a virtual event or you can get involved your own way," Peek said.

He said the St. Albert couple's moustache themed masks are 'fantastic'.

"That is one of the cool things about Movember is everyone kind of has their own way of getting involved, everybody has their own way of raising funds. Every little bit helps," said Peek.

The Sielski's also hope their masks encourage more women to get behind the cause this year.

"It’s fun. We have a mask with a pink moustache on it I’m hoping that will attract the attention of ladies," said Murray.

"I think it’s good that we have an opportunity to pitch in and participate as well where you couldn’t have done that in the past," said Nathalie.

"So this is a good option and my husband doesn’t have to grow a moustache," she laughed.