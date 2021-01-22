EDMONTON -- While most people have adjusted to wearing a mask, many are finding that it comes with some unique challenges.

An Edmonton dermatologist said he’s seeing an increase in patients developing skin problems since mask wearing became more common.

“It could be from mechanical rubbing, so we call it acne mechanica, where actual rubbing of the mask on the surface of the skin will induce some pimples,” said Dr. Thomas Nakatsui of Nakatsui DermaSurgery Centre. “We often see that with helmets for hockey, for example, where the helmet rubs on the forehead, they’ll actually break out on their forehead.”

Nakatsui said that while surgical masks are better at stopping COVID-19, softer cloth masks are better at preventing acne.

“A lot of times when there’s irritation of the skin you’ll actually induce an acne or a perioral dermatitis or perinasal dermatitis.”

Another culprit in causing skin irritation: makeup. Sondra Heine, a makeup artist at Creme de la Creme in Sherwood Park, says customers are changing what they wear on their faces because of mask wearing requirements.

“You can really show your personality through lips but right now it’s kinda hard to do,” Heine said.

“We thought we could shift the focus a little bit, and show your personality through your eye makeup.”

And for those who still feel most comfortable with a full face of makeup, Heine suggests spraying the inside of your mask with a makeup setting spray, and letting it dry before wearing.

“It’s supposed to keep the makeup on your face as well, so you can spray your face and then spray your mask and it’s just like a double barrier. You’ll still have some transfer but it’ll be better than if you did nothing.”

Whatever you choose to do, Nakatsui reminds clients to be gentle with their skin.

“You just want to be as gentle as you can with whatever makeup you’re using, whatever makeup remover you’re using, you just want to be as gentle as possible.”

“Basically, you’re just adding more irritation to your skin, so everything that you do in your home regimen could potentially exacerbate your problem.”

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Amanda Anderson.