EDMONTON -- When complete, it will encompass almost half a million pixels. A huge digital print of 1,000 health care workers and first responders on the front lines of the world wide COVID-19 pandemic.

Creator Daniel Sundahl calls it his biggest, most time consuming and proudest accomplishment.

“I am going to dedicate it to all the healthcare workers that have died from catching this disease and there are hundreds of them,”

The Leduc firefighter and paramedic began the project last month with only four photos, but soon his inbox was filled with images of people wearing all types of personal protection from all over the world.

“It’s consumed my life over the last month that when I’m done and I will be done next week, I don’t know what I’m going to do. Someone did suggest why don’t you just keep going, but it takes a lot of time to do it!”

Sundahl has been raising awareness of first responder mental health for years, but when the pandemic struck, the digital artist knew it was time to do something extra creative and honour those workers who’ve given their lives in the fight.

“We’re going to work, we’re dying doing it, but we are doing what we’re trained to do and what we have to do because no one else is going to do it”

He decided that 1,000 images, each 200 by 200 pixels, would make for a huge and deserving tribute,

With 950 faces already complete, his artwork will be finished by next week.

That’s when Sundahl will make the print available for anyone, anywhere, absolutely free.

“Yesterday I got an email from someone in New York who is going to try and put them up in Times Square. On the big screen in Times Square. That’d be amazing!”