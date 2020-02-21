EDMONTON -- Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid won't play against the Minnesota Wild Friday night.

McDavid practiced Thursday and skated Friday morning before participating in an optional practice with some teammates, TSN Oilers reporter Ryan Rishaug tweeted.

McDavid has missed the last five games with a knee injury. The Oilers have gone 3-1-1 without him.

The 23-year-old is second on the Oilers in points with 81, behind Leon Draisaitl, who leads the NHL with 95.

McDavid will travel with the team to California.