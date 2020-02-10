EDMONTON -- Oilers captain Connor McDavid could miss Tuesday's game against the Chicago Blackhawks after he bruised his knee Saturday night.

McDavid crashed into the boards in the second period against the Nashville Predators, but he stayed in the game that saw the Oilers pull off a late 3-2 comeback.

On Monday, the 23-year-old participated in a drill with the power play unit before the practice began, but left after. McDavid said he wants to give his knee an extra day.

"[I] just banged it. Just a little sore and swollen … we'll see how it feels tomorrow" McDavid said. "It's kinda like a charley horse, kinda like a lower part of the quad, top of the knee part."

Head coach Dave Tippett said the team will reassess McDavid Tuesday and if he's good to go, "then we'll play him."

"I wouldn't rule him out," Tippett added.

Defenceman Oscar Klefbom was also out there with the power play unit but left the ice before practice began. The Oilers said the short McDavid and Klefbom cameo was planned.

According to TSN 1260's Ryan Rishaug, Tippett also told media forward James Neal, who has been out day-to-day with a foot injury since late January, isn't recovering as fast as the team hoped and does not know when he'll be back.

The Oilers host the Chicago Blackhawks Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. MST.