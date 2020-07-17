EDMONTON -- The lawyer for Matthew McKnight argued in court on Friday the former night club promoter should be sentenced to between five and nine years after being convicted of five sex assaults.

Defence lawyer Dino Bottos continued his sentencing arguments on the fifth day of the sentencing hearing.

In its submission last week, the Crown told the court it is seeking a 22 1/2 year prison sentence.

"I've never been involved in a case where Crown and defence have been so far apart," Bottos said.

He argued Friday that the Crown had "lost perspective in this case."

"Their submissions seem to be calling for a vengeful sentence," he said.

"Something that may make some people in this public feel good. It may quench their thirst for blood, however that's not how we sentence offenders in Canada."

Bottos noted McKnight was a first-time offender with "excellent" prospects for rehabilitation.

Friday is the fifth day of the sentencing hearing. It was initially scheduled for three days last week but is now expected to continue into later this month.

A schedule for the remainder of the hearing is expected to be determined later today.

McKnight, 33, was accused of sexually assaulting 13 women ranging in age from 17 to 22 from 2010 until 2016, when he worked at Knoxville's Tavern.​

In January, a jury convicted him on five of 13 counts after he had pleaded not guilty. Court has heard McKnight met most of the women in bars and assaulted them at his apartment.

SENTENCING SUBMISSION

In his sentencing argument last week, Crown prosecutor Mark Huyser-Wierenga said McKnight's moral responsibility is huge in what he described as drug-facilitated sex assaults.

He said the judge must “denounce and deter” the vile abuse of the five women, and called the sentencing a "unique opportunity to denounce and deter."

“These are gravely serious offences and Mr. McKnight's degree of moral responsibility is high,” said Huyser-Wierenga during in his opening submission.

“He's a man who has had a privileged upbringing in many ways.”

ONGOING HEARING

On Thursday, Bottos focused his sentencing argument on a video of McKnight being assaulted by his cellmate while awaiting bail in the Edmonton Remand Centre on Aug. 14, 2016.

“He was agitated and called me 'skinner' and a rapist,” McKnight said of his attacker.

McKnight required stitches and staples following the attack where he was punched to the ground and kicked multiple times in the head.

Both Bottos and Huyser-Wierenga questioned one of the guards who rushed to the scene of the beating shortly after it happened.

Bottos has argued the beating should serve as a mitigating factor in his sentence.

Last week, McKnight told the court he's worried for his safety when he goes to prison.

“It's going to be a very dangerous time and I am just hoping to survive it,” said McKnight.

Huyser-Wierenga argued the assault should have no effect McKnight's sentencing.

He said McKnight could've asked guards to protect him from his cellmate but didn't.