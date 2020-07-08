EDMONTON -- Warning: this story contains disturbing details.

The Crown is seeking a sentence in excess of 22 years for Matthew McKnight, a former Edmonton bar employee convicted of five counts of sex assault.

The sentencing hearing for McKnight began Wednesday morning in Edmonton and is scheduled to last three days.

McKnight was accused of sexually assaulting 13 women from 2010 until 2016, when he worked at Knoxville's Tavern.​

Prosecutor Mark Huyser-Wierenga said the offences are gravely serious and McKnight's moral responsibility is huge in the drug-facilitated sex assaults.

He said the judge must “denounce and deter” the vile abuse of the five women, and called the sentencing an "unique opportunity to denounce and deter."

Six victim impact statements, including from family members of the victims, are scheduled to be heard at McKnight's sentencing hearing today, and two others are to be heard later this week.

"You may not remember me, but I remember you," said one victim, crying as she faced her attacker.

"You'll never know what its like to be a victim of a sexual assault. It's a wound that will never heal."

Another victim told the court she has become so fearful since the sexual assault she considered suicide and is afraid to leave the house.

"That there were men out there just like you," she said.

"The biggest thing you have taken from me, Mr. McKnight, is my ability and willingness to trust anyone."

In January, McKnight was convicted on five of 13 counts after pleading not guilty.

Prosecutors are seeking a 22 1/2 year sentence for McKnight, with the sentence for each guilty count to be served concurrently.

The defence has yet to present its sentencing submission.

Prosecutors believe McKnight's lawyers will reference a 2016 assault McKnight at the Edmonton Remand Centre as "collateral consequences" in favour of a lighter sentence.

With files from the Canadian Press