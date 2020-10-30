EDMONTON -- A former member of the Canadian Reserves is paying tribute to fallen soldiers who came from her Alberta town.

Banners commemorating ten Morinville soldiers killed in the line of duty were raised on Friday.

Former Canadian reservist Loralee Elliott paid for the banners out of her own pocket.

Two of the banners pay tribute to soldiers from World War I, seven more to soldiers from World War II, and one who was killed in Afghanistan in 2011.

“We need to know, we need to remember these men who gave sacrifice,” said Elliot. “I have in my past, my husband, myself my family were all in the military and if we don’t remember them, why are we celebrating Remembrance Day.”

Elliott says she is now in the process of lobbying the town to change this street’s name to Veteran’s Way.