

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Two men who were pulled over by police for a traffic law violation were later arrested when police found them in possession of 22 pounds of marijuana.

In the evening of October 11, Jasper RCMP pulled over the men’s vehicle for an offence under vehicle equipment regulations.

The two were arrested under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act when a search resulted in police seizing 22 pounds of cannabis marijuana and 750 grams of cannabis resin.

The two Westlock residents were charged each with one count of possession of cannabis marijuana for the purpose of trafficking, and one count of possession of cannabis resin for the purpose of trafficking.

Jason Shawn Carty, 29, and Brandon Mathew Kandt, 25, are scheduled to appear in the Jasper Provincial Courthouse on November 22.

Beginning October 17, Canadians were allowed to buy and possess for their own recreational purposes:

Up to 30 grams of dried cannabis

150 grams of fresh marijuana

450 grams of edible product

2,100 grams of liquid product

7.5 grams of solid or liquid concentrates

30 plant seeds

Four plants can be grown per household, and edibles—while not yet legally for sale—can be made at home.