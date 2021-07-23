EDMONTON -- Friday marked the return of the midway to Edmonton’s EXPO Centre grounds for the first time since 2019.

The Summer Fun Midway, running from July 23 through Aug. 1, will feature rides, food, and an exclusively outdoor slate of entertainment.

Lynda Franc, the corporate marketing director for North American Midway, told CTV Edmonton that people are looking forward to the event.

“For mental health, to have an event you can see your friends and family at again, to celebrate the way that we used to,” adding, “I think it’s very important for everyone.”

“We got into this industry to see people’s smiles, to see how excited or scared they are on the rides, and we’ve missed that over the last year and a half. So to be able to bring that back to Edmonton is wonderful.”

Hand sanitizer will be available at every ride and game. People are encouraged to wear masks on the grounds but it is not mandatory.

“We’re working very hard to just try and make people as comfortable as possible,” Franc said.

Meagan McGinley came to the Summer Fun Midway on opening day with her family and was excited to kick of a normal summer.

“It’s just so nice to be out and about and have options. My daughter is super happy, it’s been two years basically of her not doing anything stuck at home. So it’s really fun. I’m really excited to be here.”

The midway will have attractions for all ages and a list of rides can be found online.

Outdoor entertainment will feature the President’s Choice Super Dogs and Ride the Vibe: Fresh Flips 2021 Motorcycle Show.

Friday is the last day to purchase advance ride-all-day passes at online for $43. Ride-all-day passes can also be bought moving forward on the grounds for $50.

Tickets to get on the grounds are $9 for adults and $5 for children and seniors. Children under six years old can enter the grounds for free.

The midway is presented by North American Midway is open from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekdays and 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends.