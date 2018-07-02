

Zach Howe, CTV Edmonton





A search has been planned for an Edmonton man missing since he left work Friday afternoon.

Tracie Frey Lemishka wrote on her Facebook group "The Search for Bradley Terpstra" that her son was last seen leaving his work around 3:30 p.m.

The group has more than 150 members and many of them will meet Monday at 3904 53 Avenue to search at 5 p.m.

Lemishka said the group will be mapping out the routes Terpstra could have possibly taken from work to his home in Terwillegar Towne.

“We’re going to do a plan of action when we meet up,” she said.

Terpstra has been reported missing to EPS.

“Nothing like this has ever happened before,” she said.

The support has been welcome and she has a house full of people trying to help.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Lemishka at 780-686-7422.

Editor’s Note (04/07/18): EPS said Terpstra had been found the night before in Sherwood Park, safe and unharmed.