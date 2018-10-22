

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





Rimbey RCMP have asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen in Red Deer on October 9.

William (Bill) Harris, 57, of Ponoka County last spoke to his family on October 5. He was seen October 9 in Red Deer, where he knows people and is known to frequent.

He was reported missing on October 17.

Police said his absence is unusual and that Harris has health concerns that need to be addressed.

He is described as:

178 centimetres tall (5’10”)

“Slender” at 59 kilograms (130 pounds)

Having a white beard

Tattooed on both hands and lower arms

Having facial scarring

RCMP have asked individuals with information on Harris’ location to call Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224, their local police detachment, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.