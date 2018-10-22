Latest Videos from CTV Edmonton
Missing Ponoka man last seen Oct. 9 in Red Deer
Missing 57-year-old William (Bill) Harris was last seen October 9 in Red Deer. Submitted.
Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton
Published Monday, October 22, 2018 1:06PM MDT
Rimbey RCMP have asking for the public’s help in locating a man who was last seen in Red Deer on October 9.
William (Bill) Harris, 57, of Ponoka County last spoke to his family on October 5. He was seen October 9 in Red Deer, where he knows people and is known to frequent.
He was reported missing on October 17.
Police said his absence is unusual and that Harris has health concerns that need to be addressed.
He is described as:
- 178 centimetres tall (5’10”)
- “Slender” at 59 kilograms (130 pounds)
- Having a white beard
- Tattooed on both hands and lower arms
- Having facial scarring
RCMP have asked individuals with information on Harris’ location to call Rimbey RCMP at 403-843-2224, their local police detachment, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.