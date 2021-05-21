EDMONTON -- An unusual visitor was spotted in a northwest Edmonton neighbourhood Thursday evening.

Justin Clemens says his kids spotted a moose across the street from their home in the Starling neighbourhood, originally mistaking it for a reindeer.

“They were loving it,” said Clemens. “I was like, 'Holy crap, it’s a moose.'”

According to Clemens, the moose was walking around the cul-de-sac trying to find a way out, eventually getting lost in a backyard.

It's mother didn't appear to be nearby.

“It was pretty freaked out, it was not having a good time,” said Clemens.

A group of neighbours, including Clemens, came up with a game plan to help the moose escape.

“It was trying to hop the fence, so another neighbour went to the back alley to open the fence, but it eventually found its way out of the backyard on its own.”

Clemens says moose are uncommon in the neighbourhood, however he has spotted many along Ray Gibbon Drive due to its close proximity to Big Lake.