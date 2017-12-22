Four more people are facing murder-related charges in the death of a 16-year-old girl in Grande Prairie on December 16.

Hannah Sutton, 16, was found dead in a residence in the area of 94 Avenue and 100 Street at approximately 10:30 a.m.

An autopsy revealed the 16-year-old died of gunshot wounds.

Justice Watt-Blais, 19, was charged with second-degree murder four days later.

Darian Chonkolay, 18, Austin Haynes, 20, David Comber, 21, and a 17-year-old youth have been each charged with accessory after the fact to murder.

All five people are in custody and scheduled to appear in court on January 3.