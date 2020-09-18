EDMONTON -- Two more Edmonton Sobeys employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

The employees’ test results were confirmed on Sept. 16, according to the company.

One employee at the Sobeys Liquor store on Castle Downs Road had not worked since Sept. 13.

An employee at the Sobeys Ellerslie Road location had last worked Sept. 7.

As of Thursday, Alberta had 1,483 known cases of the disease caused by coronavirus.

There are 672 cases in Edmonton.