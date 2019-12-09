EDMONTON -- After a year-long donation drive, the Alberta Motor Association’s annual Fill-Our-Fleet event will see almost 13,000 kilograms of food delivered to food banks across the province.

The drive was capped off Monday morning by employees lining up in -13 C temperatures and loading donations onto a waiting flatbed tow truck.

“Our members, our extended family and our employees, give from their hearts every single day,” said AMA spokesperson Jane Flower.

“Times are tough for lots of Albertans, particularly this year, so this outpouring of generosity has exceeded all of our expectations.”

Now in its eighth year, the annual event is a major boost to Edmonton’s Food Bank, which helps an estimated 24,000 people every month, including 9,600 children.

Since 2012, the AMA food drive has collected more than half-a-million dollars in donations and 160,000 pounds of non-perishable food.

Along with the food, AMA also presented a cheque of almost $105,000 to help those in need during the holiday season.