Morinville hotel fire displaces 2 dozen people

Two dozen people staying at a hotel outside of Edmonton were displaced by a fire Sunday evening.

There is nothing suspicious about the blaze, RCMP told CTV News Edmonton the next morning.

A 911 call was placed just after 8 p.m., according to a town spokesperson.

When fire crews arrived, they found flames on the second floor of the part of the building that contains suites. In the daylight the next morning, the fire appeared to have gutted that section of the building.

In total, an estimated 35 personnel helped in the firefight, including some firefighters from neighbouring communities Gibbons, Legal, and St. Albert, who responded to Morinville's mutual aid call.

No injuries were reported. Morinville Family and Community Services and Sturgeon Victim Services are helping about 27 people displaced in the incident.

RCMP fire investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire.

Businesses that are attached to the part of the building that burned were due to be assessed Monday morning.

103 Street at 100 Avenue was expected to remain closed to traffic until a perimeter fence was set up.