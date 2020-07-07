EDMONTON -- A motorcyclist was killed in a single-vehicle crash off Highway 11A near Sylvan Lake, RCMP say.

The 55-year-old man was travelling on the highway with another motorcyclist just after 12:30 a.m. on July 6 when he veered off the highway into the trees for unknown reasons, according to police.

Mounties and paramedics responded and pronounced the man dead on scene.

Authorities are still looking into the cause of the crash. The man's identity has not been confirmed.