Hundreds of Canadian Army soldiers gathered in Rundle Park this morning for Exercise Mountain Man, a grueling day-long competition that began with a 5 a.m. pep-talk and plenty of stretching.

Over 300 soldiers based in Edmonton, Wainwright, Shilo and B.C will wind their way through Edmonton’s river valley.

They begin on foot carrying a 15 kilogram rucksack for 29 kilometres. Then they must shoulder a canoe for a 3.2 kilometre portage. They drop the canoe in the North Saskatchewan River for an 11 kilometre paddle followed by a 4.8 kilometre march towards the finish line.

Organizers of the demanding race, 1 Canadian Mechanized Brigade, says the main purpose is to prove their readiness for future operational tasks.

For soldier Steven Tassa, with the British Columbia Regiment, the race is about challenging his comrades and himself to battle through the pain as the race progresses.

“This is my third time doing it, it’s a tough go...hill after hill, one step at a time," he said.

Trail users will notice uniformed soldiers throughout the day working to keep the race running smoothly. They ask the public for patience because soldiers carrying heavy gear aren’t easily passable.

The competition ends at 3 p.m. in Rundle Park.