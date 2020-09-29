EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man is one of three arrested after a man was stabbed in Blind Bay, B.C.

Salmon Arm RCMP say Terrance Alan Jones turned himself in on Sept. 23 and was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.

Jones, 40, is accused of being involved in a stabbing on Aug. 17, which left a man suffering serious but not life-threatening injuries.

He faces several charges, including attempted murder, assault with a weapon, aggravated assault, and robbery with a firearm.

Jordy Kyle Moyan, from Kelowna, and Alexander Vittal Boucher, of Enderby, were previously arrested.