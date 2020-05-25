EDMONTON -- An Edmonton man has been arrested in an RCMP investigation into opioid-laced drugs circulating in the province.

Wood Buffalo RCMP arrested Jesse Tyler Morrice, 31, on May 17.

Police have seized methamphetamines, Canadian cash, drug paraphernalia and ammunition, some of which was found at a property in Janvier, where he also lives.

Morice was released after a custody hearing and is scheduled to appear in court in Fort McMurray on Tuesday.

RCMP continue to investigate, but are warning that illegally sold drugs in Alberta may be laced with fentanyl, carfentanil or methamphetamines.

Those with information about the case or who have come across suspicious substances are asked to call RCMP at 780-788-4040, local police, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-545-8477.