EDMONTON -- RCMP is investigating after a single vehicle rolled over near Morinville, Alta.

The collision occurred near Range Road 261 and Highway 633 around 5 p.m. on Monday.

EMS and STARS Air Ambulance are responding to “multiple injuries,” police say. No details were given about the number of occupants and their condition.

Police are asking motorists to avoid the area as they investigate the cause of the collision.