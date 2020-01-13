EDMONTON -- A 31-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the death of Charles Edward Beauchamp in Edmonton last month.

Beauchamp, 45, was found in medical distress outside an apartment complex in the area of 103 Avenue and 115 Street on the morning of Dec. 3. He later died in hospital.

An autopsy determined he died of a gunshot wound.

Police issued a public request to find Michael Tyrel Arnold, 31, in connection with Beauchamp’s death on Dec. 12.

On Jan. 8, he was arrested at a home in central Edmonton.

Arnold has been charged with second-degree murder and three counts of breach of firearms probation.

Police say they are not looking for any additional suspects in relation to Beauchamp’s death.