EDMONTON -- Edmonton police have made an arrest in connection with a homicide that’s over a decade old.

The body of Richard Harris, 22, was discovered in the trunk of a rental vehicle in a church parking lot on June 12, 2007.

An autopsy found that Harris died from multiple stab wounds.

Police began to review the file in December of 2018. After 15 months of investigation, they got approval from the Crown to charge Michele (Michael) Potestio, 45, with second-degree murder.

Potestio was arrested in the Lower Mainland of B.C. on Monday. He has been transported to Edmonton to face the charge.

He will make his first court appearance on Mar. 30.