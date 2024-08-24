Murder charge laid in killing on Gift Lake Métis Settlement

A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the killing of a Gift Lake Métis Settlement man on Friday.

RCMP said they were called around 2 a.m. to investigate an unresponsive man in a vehicle in Gift Lake.

The man, 41-year-old resident Bradley Lamouche, was found dead. Officers said his injuries were consistent with a gunshot.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday in Edmonton.

Dakota Auger, a 27-year-old Gift Lake resident, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection to Lamouche's death.

He is scheduled to appear at the Alberta Court of Justice in High Prairie on Monday.

Anyone with information about the killing should call High Prairie RCMP at 780-523-3370.

Anonymous information can be given to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.p3tips.com.

Gift Lake Métis Settlement is located around 282 kilometres northeast of Grande Prairie.