A 36-year-old woman has been charged with murder after she allegedly killed a 36-year-old man in Red Deer on Wednesday.

Blackfalds RCMP responded to a Red Deer County home at approximately 9:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found a dead man.

Robin Berresford was taken into custody and has since been charged with murder. The victim was identified as Matthew Berresford.

The woman is scheduled to appear in court March 5.