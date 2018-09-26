

Alex Antoneshyn, CTV Edmonton





RCMP have located a witness in the first-degree murder trial of Tyrell Perron, after asking the public’s assistance in finding him.

Skyler Andy Belcourt, 20, was wanted on a witness warrant. He was supposed to testify for the Crown on September 24, but failed to attend court.

The warrant was issued by the presiding Queens Bench Justice.

Perron was arrested and charged in 2016 with first-degree murder, indignity to human remains, and possession of a prohibited firearm in relation to the death of a teenage girl.