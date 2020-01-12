Nearly 200 collisions in Edmonton over weekend
Published Sunday, January 12, 2020 12:01PM MST
Slick roads led to nearly 200 crashes between 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 10 and 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. (CTV News Edmonton)
EDMONTON -- Snow, wind and frigid temperatures swept into Edmonton this weekend, resulting in 189 collisions since Friday evening.
Edmonton police said there were 165 property damage collisions, 19 hit-and-runs and five injury collisions as of 11 a.m. Sunday.
A deep freeze is expected to continue to grip the Edmonton area throughout next week.