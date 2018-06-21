Dozens of sunseekers were at Accidental Beach Wednesday night, enjoying the sandy oasis.

The beach has yet to attract the large crowds seen last year when the surprise attraction suddenly appeared. Construction on the new LRT bridge changed the river’s flow, creating the beach in the heart of the city. Officials with the city have been considering how to make the attraction permanent.

“I think they could [have] bands could be performing out here, regulated fire pits out here to make it like a cozy city beach,” beachgoer Nora Salem said.

Salem noticed “No Swimming” signs on the sandbar and portable washrooms at the trailhead, which are new amenities this year.

Last summer, beachgoers brought with them a wide swath of problems to the Cloverdale neighbourhood: parking headaches, litter and late-night noise.

This year, peace officers will be patrolling the beach, handing out tickets for public alcohol consumption, fires and late-night loitering. Anyone parking on Cloverdale streets without a permit will be fined.

“If it’s still the Wild West a year from now then I’m not going to be interested in spending money to make this permanent,” Mayor Don Iveson warned last month.

The city continues to study Accidental Beach.